Dynatrace Q2 Profit Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Dynatrace (DT) reported second quarter non-GAAP net income per share of $0.22 compared to $0.18, prior year. On average, 21 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.18, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net income declined to $10.5 million from $23.6 million, last year. Earnings per share was $0.04 compared to $0.08.

Total revenue was $279 million, up 30% on a constant currency basis. Analysts on average had estimated $272.48 million in revenue. Adjusted ARR growth was 33% year-over-year.

For fiscal 2023, the company now estimates non-GAAP net income per share in a range of $0.81 - $0.83, revised from prior guidance range of $0.73 - $0.76. Total revenue is now expected in a range of $1.119 billion - $1.126 billion, revised from prior guidance range of $1.125 billion - $1.136 billion.

For the third quarter, the company expects non-GAAP net income per share in a range of $0.21 - $0.22, and total revenue in a range of $283 million - $286 million.

Dynatrace also announced the appointment of Jim Benson as Chief Financial Officer, effective November 15, 2022. Benson will be succeeding Kevin Burns. Benson most recently served as executive vice president and CFO at Akamai Technologies.

