News & Insights

Markets
DT

Dynatrace Profit Rises Above View; Raises Outlook

November 02, 2023 — 08:05 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Dynatrace, Inc. (DT), a security platform provider, Thursday reported net income of $35.81 million or $0.12 per share for the second quarter, higher than $10.53 million or $0.04 per share in the same quarter a year ago, mainly driven by subscription revenue growth. The company also raised its full-year outlook.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were $93.49 million or $0.31 per share, that beat the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters of $0.26 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue for the quarter grew to $351.7 million from $279.33 million a year ago, helped by increase in subscription revenue. The consensus estimate was for $344.45 million.

Subscription revenue rose to $334.49 million from $261.31 million last year.

Dynatrace now expects full-year revenue to be in the range of $1.409 billion - $1.419 billion, up from the previous guidance of $1.400 billion - $1.415 billion. Adjusted EPS outlook for the full year has been raised to $1.09 - $1.12 from $1.03 - $1.06.

Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $1.05 per share on revenue of $1.41 billion for the year.

Dynatrace shares were up more than 9% in pre-market. The stock had closed at $44.40, down 0.69% on Wednesday. It has traded in the range of $31.54-$55.87 in the last 1 year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.