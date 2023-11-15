News & Insights

Dynatrace Prices 10 Mln Common Shares; Stock Down In Pre-market

November 15, 2023 — 09:10 am EST

(RTTNews) - Dynatrace (DT), a security platform for multi-cloud environments, Wednesday announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 10 million common shares by certain selling stockholders of the company.

The selling stockholders have also granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.5 million shares at the public offering price.

The offering is expected to close on or about November 17, with BofA Securities serving as the sole underwriter for the offering.

In pre-market activity, Dynatrace shares are trading at $50.55, down 3.79% on the New York Stock Exchange.

