Dynatrace price target raised to $65 from $60 at Jefferies

Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raised the firm’s price target on Dynatrace (DT) to $65 from $60 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. Dynatrace is going through several transitions as it navigates an environment that is moving towards larger strategic deals, notes the analyst, who sees multiple catalysts – including pricing, go-to-market changes, and product – on the horizon to reignite growth.
