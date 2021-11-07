Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) insiders sold US$4.7m worth of stock suggesting impending weakness.

The fact that multiple Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) insiders offloaded a considerable amount of shares over the past year could have raised some eyebrows amongst investors. When analyzing insider transactions, it is usually more valuable to know whether insiders are buying versus knowing if they are selling, as the latter sends an ambiguous message. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Dynatrace Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The insider, James Lines, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.4m worth of shares at a price of US$55.95 each. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$76.30, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. It is worth noting that this sale was only 15% of James Lines's holding.

Dynatrace insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:DT Insider Trading Volume November 7th 2021

Dynatrace Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Dynatrace shares. In total, insiders dumped US$810k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Insider Ownership of Dynatrace

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that Dynatrace insiders own 0.6% of the company, worth about US$137m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Dynatrace Insiders?

Insiders sold Dynatrace shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Dynatrace and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

