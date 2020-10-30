Dynatrace, Inc. Just Beat Earnings Expectations: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) just released its second-quarter report and things are looking bullish. The company beat both earnings and revenue forecasts, with revenue of US$169m, some 4.9% above estimates, and statutory earnings per share (EPS) coming in at US$0.06, 33% ahead of expectations. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Dynatrace after the latest results. NYSE:DT Earnings and Revenue Growth October 30th 2020

Following the latest results, Dynatrace's 19 analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$674.0m in 2021. This would be a meaningful 9.1% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to dive 45% to US$0.15 in the same period. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$654.7m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.13 in 2021. So it seems there's been a definite increase in optimism about Dynatrace's future following the latest results, with a decent improvement in the earnings per share forecasts in particular.

Althoughthe analysts have upgraded their earnings estimates, there was no change to the consensus price target of US$49.85, suggesting that the forecast performance does not have a long term impact on the company's valuation. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on Dynatrace, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$59.00 and the most bearish at US$39.00 per share. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Dynatrace's past performance and to peers in the same industry. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Dynatrace's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues next year expected to grow 9.1%, compared to a historical growth rate of 28% over the past year. Compare this against other companies (with analyst forecasts) in the industry, which are in aggregate expected to see revenue growth of 13% next year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Dynatrace is also expected to grow slower than other industry participants.

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Dynatrace following these results. Fortunately, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, although our data indicates sales are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$49.85, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple Dynatrace analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

