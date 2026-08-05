Dynatrace, Inc. Q1 Profit Falls

(RTTNews) - Dynatrace, Inc. (DT) released earnings for first quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $36.65 million, or $0.12 per share. This compares with $47.96 million, or $0.16 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Dynatrace, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $139.72 million or $0.48 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 16.2% to $554.55 million from $477.35 million last year.

Dynatrace, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $36.65 Mln. vs. $47.96 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.12 vs. $0.16 last year. -Revenue: $554.55 Mln vs. $477.35 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 1.97 To $ 1.99 Full year revenue guidance: $ 2.306 B To $ 2.320 B

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