Dynatrace Guides Q1, FY21 Revenues Above Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, software intelligence provider Dynatrace, Inc. (DT) initiated its adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2022 and provided outlook for the first quarter of fiscal 2022.

For fiscal 2022, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $0.59 to $0.62 per share on total revenues between $885 million and $900 million.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.63 per share on revenues of $868.24 million for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the first quarter, the company projects adjusted earnings in the range of $0.14 to $0.15 per share on total revenues between $202 million and $204 million. The Street is looking for earnings of $0.14 per share on revenues of $197.04 million for the quarter.

"Looking forward to fiscal 2022, we will continue to invest in growth to take advantage of the large and growing market opportunity we have in front of us," stated John Van Siclen, Chief Executive Officer.

