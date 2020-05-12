Dynatrace Guides Q1, FY21 Adj. EPS Above Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, software intelligence provider Dynatrace, Inc. (DT) initiated its adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2021 and provided outlook for the first quarter.

For fiscal 2021, the company now expects adjusted earnings in the range of $0.39 to $0.42 per share on total revenues between $630.0 million and $643.0 million, with 17 to 20 percent growth in constant currency.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.33 per share on revenues of $652.02 million for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the first quarter, the company projects adjusted earnings in the range of $0.09 to $0.10 per share on total revenues between $148.0 million and $150.0 million, with 24 to 25 percent growth in constant currency. The Street is looking for earnings of $0.07 per share on revenues of $153.14 million for the quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.