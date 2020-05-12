Markets
DT

Dynatrace Guides Q1, FY21 Adj. EPS Above Estimates - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, software intelligence provider Dynatrace, Inc. (DT) initiated its adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2021 and provided outlook for the first quarter.

For fiscal 2021, the company now expects adjusted earnings in the range of $0.39 to $0.42 per share on total revenues between $630.0 million and $643.0 million, with 17 to 20 percent growth in constant currency.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.33 per share on revenues of $652.02 million for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the first quarter, the company projects adjusted earnings in the range of $0.09 to $0.10 per share on total revenues between $148.0 million and $150.0 million, with 24 to 25 percent growth in constant currency. The Street is looking for earnings of $0.07 per share on revenues of $153.14 million for the quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DT

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular