Dynatrace Guides FY23 Above View As Q4 Results Top Estimates; CFO Kevin Burns To Leave

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, software intelligence provider Dynatrace, Inc. (DT) initiated its adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the first quarter and for the full-year 2023.

Dynatrace also announced that Chief Financial Officer Kevin Burns will be leaving at the end of calendar year 2022. Dynatrace has initiated a search for a new CFO, and Burns will work to ensure a smooth transition of his duties once a new CFO is appointed.

For the first quarter, the company projects adjusted earnings in the range of $0.17 to $0.18 per share on total revenues between $261 million and $263.5 million.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.17 per share on revenues of $263.10 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2023, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $0.74 to $0.77 per share on total revenues between $1.142 billion and $1.158 billion.

The Street is looking for earnings of $0.67 per share on revenues of $923.59 million for the year.

For the fourth quarter, the company reported net income of $0.93 million or $0.00 per share, down from $26.95 million or $0.09 per share in the prior-year quarter. Excluding items, adjusted net income were $0.17 per share, compared to $0.15 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Total revenue for the quarter increased to $252.59 million from $196.50 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expected earnings of $0.15 per share on revenues of $246.55 million for the quarter.

