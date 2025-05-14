DYNATRACE Earnings Results: $DT Reports Quarterly Earnings

DYNATRACE ($DT) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported earnings of $0.33 per share, beating estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $445,170,000, missing estimates of $447,820,516 by $-2,650,516.
DYNATRACE Insider Trading Activity
DYNATRACE insiders have traded $DT stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RICK M MCCONNELL (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 80,000 shares for an estimated $4,874,918.
- MATTHIAS DOLLENTZ-SCHARER (EVP, Chief Customer Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 65,987 shares for an estimated $3,649,589.
- BERND GREIFENEDER (EVP, Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 50,053 shares for an estimated $2,894,513.
- JAMES M BENSON (EVP, CFO and Treasurer) sold 34,932 shares for an estimated $2,132,654
- DAN ZUGELDER (EVP, Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 24,608 shares for an estimated $1,348,175.
- STEPHEN J LIFSHATZ sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $152,206
DYNATRACE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 350 institutional investors add shares of DYNATRACE stock to their portfolio, and 260 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 4,920,197 shares (-99.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $267,412,706
- DRAGONEER INVESTMENT GROUP, LLC added 4,459,621 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $242,380,401
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. added 3,753,453 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $204,000,170
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 3,062,094 shares (-14.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $166,424,808
- HOLOCENE ADVISORS, LP removed 2,367,525 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $128,674,983
- BROWN ADVISORY INC removed 1,388,889 shares (-9.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $65,486,116
- UBS AM, A DISTINCT BUSINESS UNIT OF UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC added 1,350,794 shares (+53.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $73,415,653
DYNATRACE Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DT in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/21/2025
- Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/31/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Positive" rating on 01/31/2025
- BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 01/31/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/31/2025
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 01/31/2025
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/03/2025
DYNATRACE Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DT recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $DT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $62.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Raimo Lenschow from Barclays set a target price of $55.0 on 04/21/2025
- Gil Luria from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $52.0 on 04/14/2025
- An analyst from BMO Capital set a target price of $60.0 on 03/17/2025
- Matthew Hedberg from RBC Capital set a target price of $69.0 on 01/31/2025
- Sanjit Singh from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $62.0 on 01/31/2025
- William Power from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $65.0 on 01/31/2025
- Andrew Nowinski from Wells Fargo set a target price of $70.0 on 01/31/2025
