DYNATRACE Earnings Preview: Recent $DT Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

DYNATRACE ($DT) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $447,820,516 and earnings of $0.31 per share.

DYNATRACE Insider Trading Activity

DYNATRACE insiders have traded $DT stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RICK M MCCONNELL (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 110,000 shares for an estimated $6,473,384 .

. MATTHIAS DOLLENTZ-SCHARER (EVP, Chief Customer Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 65,987 shares for an estimated $3,649,589 .

. BERND GREIFENEDER (EVP, Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 50,053 shares for an estimated $2,894,513 .

. JAMES M BENSON (EVP, CFO and Treasurer) sold 34,932 shares for an estimated $2,132,654

DAN ZUGELDER (EVP, Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 17,815 shares for an estimated $1,008,525 .

. STEPHEN J LIFSHATZ sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $152,206

DYNATRACE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 351 institutional investors add shares of DYNATRACE stock to their portfolio, and 253 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

DYNATRACE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DT in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/21/2025

Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/31/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Positive" rating on 01/31/2025

BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 01/31/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/31/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 01/31/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/03/2025

DYNATRACE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DT recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $DT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $62.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Raimo Lenschow from Barclays set a target price of $55.0 on 04/21/2025

on 04/21/2025 Gil Luria from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $52.0 on 04/14/2025

on 04/14/2025 An analyst from BMO Capital set a target price of $60.0 on 03/17/2025

on 03/17/2025 Matthew Hedberg from RBC Capital set a target price of $69.0 on 01/31/2025

on 01/31/2025 Sanjit Singh from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $62.0 on 01/31/2025

on 01/31/2025 William Power from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $65.0 on 01/31/2025

on 01/31/2025 Andrew Nowinski from Wells Fargo set a target price of $70.0 on 01/31/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.