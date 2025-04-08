Dynatrace (DT) Stock Moves -1.2%: What You Should Know

Dynatrace (DT) closed the most recent trading day at $41.21, moving -1.2% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.57% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.84%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.15%.

The the stock of software intellegence company has fallen by 14.34% in the past month, leading the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 16.01% and undershooting the S&P 500's loss of 12.16%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Dynatrace in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.30, unchanged from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $434.7 million, up 14.14% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Dynatrace. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.07% higher. Dynatrace presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Dynatrace is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 27.07. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 16.46.

One should further note that DT currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.12. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Computers - IT Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.73 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, positioning it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

