Dynatrace (DT) Stock Moves -1.08%: What You Should Know

Dynatrace (DT) closed at $44.10 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.08% move from the prior day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 1.18%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.76%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.76%.

Heading into today, shares of the software intellegence company had lost 3.53% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.96% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.35% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Dynatrace will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on November 2, 2023. On that day, Dynatrace is projected to report earnings of $0.27 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 22.73%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $344.48 million, up 23.32% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.05 per share and revenue of $1.41 billion. These totals would mark changes of +8.25% and +21.72%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Dynatrace. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Dynatrace is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Dynatrace is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 42.61. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 23.23.

We can also see that DT currently has a PEG ratio of 4.4. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Computers - IT Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.07 at yesterday's closing price.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 33, finds itself in the top 14% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dynatrace, Inc. (DT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.