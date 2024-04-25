Dynatrace (DT) Stock Moves -0.3%: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Dynatrace (DT) reached $46.60, with a -0.3% movement compared to the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.46%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.98%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.64%.

Shares of the software intellegence company have appreciated by 1.74% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.01% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.04%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Dynatrace in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Dynatrace to post earnings of $0.27 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 12.9%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $375.2 million, up 19.31% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Dynatrace should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.45% downward. Dynatrace is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

From a valuation perspective, Dynatrace is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 35.49. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 24.7 for its industry.

Investors should also note that DT has a PEG ratio of 2.23 right now. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. Computers - IT Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.23 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 63, which puts it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Free – 5 Dividend Stocks to Fund Your Retirement

Zacks Investment Research has released a Special Report to help you prepare for retirement with 5 diverse stocks that pay whopping dividends. They cut across property management, upscale outlets, financial institutions, and a couple of strong energy producers.

5 Dividend Stocks to Include in Your Retirement Strategy is packed with unconventional wisdom and insights you won’t get from your neighborhood financial planner.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dynatrace, Inc. (DT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.