Dynatrace (DT) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

Dynatrace (DT) ended the recent trading session at $40.67, demonstrating a -1.24% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.41% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.83%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.91%.

Shares of the software intellegence company have depreciated by 6.87% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.49%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.38%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Dynatrace in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on February 9, 2026. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.41, marking a 10.81% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $505.93 million, indicating a 15.99% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.63 per share and revenue of $1.99 billion. These totals would mark changes of +17.27% and +17.23%, respectively, from last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Dynatrace. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.78% higher. Dynatrace presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Dynatrace is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 25.2. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.03, so one might conclude that Dynatrace is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that DT currently has a PEG ratio of 1.78. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. DT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.42 as of yesterday's close.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, finds itself in the top 39% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Dynatrace, Inc. (DT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.