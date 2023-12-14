Dynatrace (DT) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

The most recent trading session ended with Dynatrace (DT) standing at $54.63, reflecting a -0.04% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.27% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.43%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.19%.

Shares of the software intellegence company witnessed a gain of 7.24% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 5.93% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.94%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Dynatrace in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.28, marking a 12% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $357.55 million, reflecting a 20.2% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

DT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.11 per share and revenue of $1.41 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +14.43% and +22.13%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Dynatrace. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Dynatrace is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Dynatrace is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 49.23. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 25.67 of its industry.

We can additionally observe that DT currently boasts a PEG ratio of 3.78. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Computers - IT Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.43 as of yesterday's close.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 44, positioning it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Dynatrace, Inc. (DT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

