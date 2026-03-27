Dynatrace (DT) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

Dynatrace (DT) closed the most recent trading day at $35.91, moving -3.91% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.67%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 1.73%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 2.15%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the software intellegence company had gained 2.81% outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 7.41% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.15%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Dynatrace in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.39, marking a 18.18% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $520.17 million, reflecting a 16.85% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.68 per share and revenue of $2 billion. These totals would mark changes of +20.86% and +18.02%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Dynatrace. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Dynatrace presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Dynatrace is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.3. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 12.78.

One should further note that DT currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.57. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Computers - IT Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.1 at yesterday's closing price.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, which puts it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.