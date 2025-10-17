Dynatrace (DT) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

Dynatrace (DT) ended the recent trading session at $48.14, demonstrating a +1.63% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.53% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.52%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.52%.

Coming into today, shares of the software intellegence company had lost 2.53% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 2.01%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.71%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Dynatrace in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.41, marking a 10.81% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $487.26 million, up 16.53% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.6 per share and a revenue of $1.98 billion, representing changes of +15.11% and +16.49%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Dynatrace. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.37% lower within the past month. As of now, Dynatrace holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Dynatrace is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 29.54. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 16.35.

We can additionally observe that DT currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.31. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Computers - IT Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.69 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 57, placing it within the top 24% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

