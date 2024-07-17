Dynatrace (DT) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

The latest trading session saw Dynatrace (DT) ending at $43.32, denoting a -1.77% adjustment from its last day's close. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.39% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.6%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.77%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the software intellegence company had gained 1.94% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.25% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 4.43% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Dynatrace in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.29, marking a 7.41% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $392.2 million, up 17.82% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $1.28 per share and revenue of $1.65 billion, indicating changes of +6.67% and +15.59%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Dynatrace. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.19% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Dynatrace is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Dynatrace's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 34.53. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 27.64.

It is also worth noting that DT currently has a PEG ratio of 3.68. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. DT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.33 as of yesterday's close.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, placing it within the top 40% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

