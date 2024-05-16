Dynatrace (DT) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Dynatrace’s DT fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings of 30 cents beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11.11%. The bottom line decreased 3.2% year over year.



Revenues of $381 million beat the consensus mark by 1.51%. The top line increased 21% year over year and at constant currency (cc).

Top-Line Details

Subscription revenues climbed 23% year over year to $360 million, beating the consensus mark by 1.15%. At cc, subscription revenues increased 22% year on year.



Service revenues dropped 2% from the year-ago quarter’s levels to $20.7 million. However, the metric beat the consensus mark by 7.89%.

Total annual recurring revenues (ARR) at the end of the fiscal fourth quarter increased 21% year over year to $1.5 billion, beating the consensus mark by 0.77%. At cc, ARR appreciated 20% year over year.



Dynatrace achieved several notable wins in the fiscal fourth quarter, including its first nine-figure Total Contract Value (TCV) expansion deal with a top 20 global financial institution.



The company closed its largest-ever new logo deal, a nearly eight-figure Annual Contract Value (ACV) agreement with a Fortune 50 corporation.



Dynatrace's latest offerings, such as log monitoring and application security, continued to grow, especially among customers leveraging the Dynatrace Platform Subscription (DPS) contract vehicle.



Approximately 70% of new logo deals were closed with DPS licensing, indicating the growing adoption of its latest offerings.



Dynatrace also experienced strong momentum with its partners, particularly with Global System Integrators and hyperscaler, resulting in the closure of 15 out of 18 seven-figure deals.



Dynatrace added 168 new logos in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, contributing to a total of 692 new logos for the fiscal 2024. The net retention rate remained at 111% in the reported quarter.



In the fiscal fourth quarter, Dynatrace also completed the acquisition of Runecast to integrate AI-powered security and compliance solutions for proactive prevention of cloud misconfigurations and compliance issues.

Operating Details

Gross margin increased 20 basis points (bps) year over year to 84% in the reported quarter.



Research & development (R&D) expenses flared up 30.2% year on year to $63.8 million. Moreover, as a percentage of revenues, R&D expenses increased 120 bps to 16.7%.



Sales & marketing (S&M) expenses were $129.6 million, up 19.5% year over year. As a percentage of revenues, S&M expenses declined 50 bps to 34%.



General & administrative (G&A) expenses rose 12.6% year over year to $32.2 million. As a percentage of revenues, G&A declined 60 bps to 8.5%.



Non-GAAP operating margin expanded 20 bps on a year-over-year basis to 25% in the reported quarter.

Balance Sheet & Other Details

As of Mar 31, 2024, Dynatrace had cash and cash equivalents worth $778.9 million compared with $782.6 million as of Dec 31, 2023.



In fourth-quarter fiscal 2024, the company generated a free cash flow of $121.2 million compared with $67.35 million reported in the previous quarter.



In the fiscal fourth quarter, Dynatrace also announced a share repurchase program worth $500 million.

Guidance

For first-quarter fiscal 2025, revenues are projected between $391 million and $393 million, suggesting a 17-18% increase year over year (18-19% at cc).



Subscription revenues are estimated between $374 million and $376 million, indicating an 18-19% increase year over year (19% at cc).



Non-GAAP operating income is expected between $105 million and $108 million, suggesting an operating margin in the range of 27-27.5%.



Non-GAAP earnings are anticipated between 29-30 cents per share.

