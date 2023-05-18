Dynatrace (DT) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Dynatrace’s DT fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings of 31 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 40.9%. The bottom line increased 82.4% year over year.



Revenues of $314.5 million beat the consensus mark by 3.62%. The top line increased 24.5% year over year. At constant currency (cc), revenues increased 27% year over year.

Top-Line Details

Subscription revenues climbed 24.8% year over year to $293.3 million. At cc, subscription revenues increased 28% year on year.



Service revenues surged 20.2% from the year-ago quarter’s levels to $21.2 million.

Total annual recurring revenues (“ARR”) at the end of the fiscal fourth quarter increased 25% year over year to $1.25 billion. At cc, ARR jumped 28% year over year.



The company’s customer base continued to expand in the reported quarter with 179 new logos added to the Dynatrace platform. The net retention rate remained at 119% in the reported quarter.

Operating Details

Gross margin remained flat year over year to 84% in the reported quarter.



Research & development (R&D) expenses flared up 33.9% year on year to $49 million. Moreover, as a percentage of revenues, R&D expenses increased 110 bps to 15.6%.



Sales & marketing (S&M) expenses were $108.5 million, up 18.7% year over year. As a percentage of revenues, S&M expenses declined 170 bps to 34.5%.



General & administrative (G&A) expenses rose 8.7% year over year to $28.6 million. As a percentage of revenues, G&A declined 130 bps to 9.1%.



Non-GAAP operating margin expanded 200 bps on a year-over-year basis to 25% in the reported quarter.

Balance Sheet & Other Details

As of Mar 31, 2023, Dynatrace had cash and cash equivalents worth $555.4 million.



The company generated a free cash flow of $114.5 million compared with $82.4 million reported in the year-ago quarter.

Guidance

For first-quarter fiscal 2024, revenues are projected between $325 million and $328 million, suggesting a 22-23% increase year over year (22-23% at cc).



Subscription revenues are estimated between $306 million and $309 million, indicating a 23-24% increase year over year (23-24% at cc).



Non-GAAP operating income is expected between $76.5 million and $78.5 million, suggesting an operating margin in the range of 23.5-24%.



Non-GAAP earnings are anticipated at 22 cents per share.



For fiscal 2024, total ARR is projected between $1.475 billion and $1.49 billion, indicating a 18-20% year-over-year increase. Unfavorable forex is expected to benefit the top line by $10 million.



Revenues are expected in the range of $1.388-$1.406 billion, suggesting 20-21% year-over-year growth. Unfavorable forex is expected to benefit the top line by $13 million.



Subscription revenues are estimated in the range of $1.311-$1.327 billion, indicating 21-22% growth.



Non-GAAP operating income is envisioned between $348 million and $358 million.



Moreover, non-GAAP earnings are anticipated between 98 cents and $1.02 per share.



Further, free cash flow is projected in the band of $303-$312 million.

