Dynatrace (DT) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Dynatrace’s DT third-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings of 17 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 30.8%. Moreover, the figure surged 70% from the year-ago quarter.



Further, revenues of $182.9 million trumped the consensus mark by 6.2%. The top line improved 27.6% year over year as well. At constant currency (cc), revenues increased 25% year over year.



Solid demand for Dynatrace’s robust portfolio of AI capabilities and automation, led by the accelerated digital transformation across enterprises, was a major growth driver in the reported quarter.

Top-Line Details

Subscription revenues jumped 32.5% year over year to $170.3 million. At cc, subscription revenues climbed 30% year on year.



Service revenues increased 13.4% from the year-ago quarter to $12.3 million.



Moreover, license revenues plummeted 93.4% from the year-ago quarter to $0.3 million.



Total annual recurring revenues (“ARR”) at the end of the fiscal third quarter increased 35.1% year over year to $722 million. At cc, ARR jumped 32% to $703.6 million.



Moreover, the net expansion rate remained more than 120% for the 11th consecutive quarter.

Operating Details

Gross margin expanded 160 basis points (bps) year over year to 85.2% in the reported quarter.



Research & development (R&D) expenses flared up 24.5% year on year to $25.2 million. However, as a percentage of revenues, R&D expenses shrunk 30 bps to 13.8%.



Sales & marketing (S&M) expenses were $58.1 million, up 27.2% year over year. However, as percentage of revenues, S&M expenses contracted 10 bps to 31.7%.



General & administrative (G&A) expenses went up 18.2% year over year to $19.1 million. As a percentage of revenues, G&A decreased 80 bps to 10.5%.



Non-GAAP operating margin improved to 29.2% compared with the year-ago quarter’s 26.3%.

Balance Sheet & Other Details

As of Dec 31, 2020, Dynatrace had cash and cash equivalents worth $299.5 million compared with $248.4 million as of Sep 30, 2020.



Long-term debt, as of Dec 31, 2020, was $451.4 million compared with $480.9 million as of Sep 30, 2020.



The company’s quarterly unlevered free cash flow came in at $74 million compared with free cash flow of $13.3 million witnessed in the year-ago quarter.

Guidance

For fourth-quarter fiscal 2021, revenues are projected between $190 million and $192 million, suggesting a 26-28% increase year over year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the ongoing quarter’s revenues is currently pegged at $175.9 million, indicating 16.8% growth from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



Subscription revenues are estimated between $178 million and $180 million, calling for a 32-33% increase year over year.



Non-GAAP operating income is expected between $44 million and $46 million (23.2-24% of revenues).



Non-GAAP earnings are anticipated between 13 cents and 14 cents per share. The consensus mark for current-quarter earnings is pegged at 12 cents per share, suggesting 9.1% growth from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



For fiscal 2021, revenues are projected between $697 million and $699 million (down from the previous guided range of $721-$727 million), indicating a 28% year-over-year jump.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current fiscal year’s revenues is pegged at $672.3 million, indicating a rise of 23.2% from the year-earlier reported number.



Subscription revenues are estimated in the range of $650-$652 million (up from previous guidance range of $624- $630 million), calling for growth of 33-34%.



Total ARR is projected between $756 million and $760 million (up from $721- $727 million).



Non-GAAP operating income is envisioned between $202 million and $204 million (up from the prior guided range of $186-$191 million).



Moreover, non-GAAP earnings are anticipated between 61 cents and 62 cents per share (up from the previous guided range of 55-57 cents per share). The consensus mark for current-year earnings stands at 56 cents per share, suggesting an 80.7% surge from the figure reported in the year-ago period.



Further, unlevered free cash flow is predicted in the band of $220-$225 million (up from $192-$200 million).

