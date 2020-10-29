Dynatrace (DT) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Dynatrace’s DT second-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings of 18 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 80% and also bettered 7 cents reported in the year-ago quarter.



Further, revenues of $168.6 million trumped the consensus mark by 5%. The top line improved 30.3% year over year as well. At constant currency (cc), revenues increased 30% year over year.

Top-Line Details

Subscription revenues surged 36.2% year over year to $157.7 million. At cc, subscription revenues surged 35% year over year.



Service revenues decreased 3.3% from the year-ago quarter to $10.5 million.

Moreover, license revenues plummeted 83.9% from the year-ago quarter to $0.4 million.



Dynatrace added 133 new logo customers, ending the second quarter with 2,594 customers. Moreover, net expansion rate remained more than 120% for the 10th consecutive quarter.



Total annual recurring revenues (“ARR”) at the end of fiscal second quarter soared 35.5% year over year to $638.1 million. At cc, ARR jumped 33% to $628.6 million.



ARR per Dynatrace customer also increased to $234K, up 14% year over year.

Operating Details

Gross margin expanded 280 basis points (bps) year over year to 85.4% in the reported quarter, driven by higher subscription gross margin.



Research & development (R&D) expenses increased 24.7% year over year to $23.9 million. However, as a percentage of revenues, R&D expenses declined 60 bps to 14.2%.



Sales & marketing (S&M) expenses were $50 million, up 16.7% year over year. However, as percentage of revenues, S&M expenses decreased 350 bps to 29.7%.



General & administrative (G&A) expenses increased 11.7% year over year to $16.8 million. As a percentage of revenues, G&A decreased 170 bps to 9.9%.



Non-GAAP operating margin improved to 32.7% compared with 23% in the year-ago quarter. The solid expansion was driven by higher revenues and gross margin, as well as improving operating efficiency.

Balance Sheet & Other Details

As of Sep 30, 2020, Dynatrace had cash and cash equivalents worth $248.4 million compared with $250.4 million as of Jun 30.



Long-term debt, as of Sep 30, 2020, was $480.9 million compared with $510.5 million as of Jun 30.



Dynatrace made a principal repayment of $30 million early in the reported quarter. The company also made a principal repayment of $30 million during October that further reduced its debt to $451 million.



The company’s quarterly unlevered free cash flow came in at $40.5 million compared with free cash flow of $27.2 million in the year-ago quarter.

Guidance

For third-quarter fiscal 2021, revenues are expected between $171 million and $173 million, implying 18-20% increase year over year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the ongoing quarter’s revenues is currently pegged at $165.8 million, indicating 15.7% growth from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



Subscription revenues are expected between $160.5 million and $162 million, implying a 24-25% increase year over year.



Non-GAAP operating income is expected between $43 million and $45 million (25-26% of revenues).



Non-GAAP earnings are expected between 12 cents and 13 cents per share. The consensus mark for current-quarter earnings is pegged at 13 cents per share, suggesting a 30% surge from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



For fiscal 2021, revenues are expected between $721 million and $727 million (up from previous guidance range of $646-$656 million), implying a 25-26% year-over-year increase.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current fiscal year’s revenues is pegged at $653.2 million, indicating a rise of 19.7% from the year-earlier reported number.



Subscription revenues are expected in the range of $624-$630 million (up from previous guidance range of $603- $612 million), indicating growth of 28-29%.



Total ARR is projected between $721 million and $727 million (up from $698- $708 million)



Non-GAAP operating income is envisioned between $186 million and $191 million (up from previous guidance range of $166-$175 million).



Management expects healthy operating margins in the second half of the fiscal year, but lower than the reported second-quarter figure.



Moreover, non-GAAP earnings are anticipated between 55 cents and 57 cents per share (up from previous guidance range of 46-49 cents per share). The consensus mark for current-year earnings stands at 47 cents per share, suggesting a 51.6% improvement from the figure reported in the year-ago period.



Further, unlevered free cash flow is predicted in the band of $192-$200 million (up from $187-$195 million).

