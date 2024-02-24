Dynatrace (DT) Price Target Increased by 8.64% to 65.73

The average one-year price target for Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) has been revised to 65.73 / share. This is an increase of 8.64% from the prior estimate of 60.51 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 55.55 to a high of 78.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 31.44% from the latest reported closing price of 50.01 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1076 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dynatrace. This is an increase of 81 owner(s) or 8.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DT is 0.33%, a decrease of 24.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.31% to 326,811K shares. The put/call ratio of DT is 0.43, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Thoma Bravo holds 24,748K shares representing 8.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 51,668K shares, representing a decrease of 108.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DT by 81.52% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 21,922K shares representing 7.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,029K shares, representing a decrease of 0.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DT by 6.78% over the last quarter.

Brown Advisory holds 11,743K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,773K shares, representing a decrease of 0.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DT by 45.20% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 7,953K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing an increase of 99.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DT by 100,541.47% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 7,476K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,651K shares, representing a decrease of 2.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DT by 84.68% over the last quarter.

Dynatrace Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Dynatrace provides software intelligence to simplify cloud complexity and accelerate digital transformation. With automatic and intelligent observability at scale, the companuy's all-in-one platform delivers precise answers about the performance and security of applications, the underlying infrastructure, and the experience of all users to enable organizations to innovate faster, collaborate more efficiently, and deliver more value with dramatically less effort. That's why many of the world's largest enterprises trust Dynatrace® to modernize and automate cloud operations, release better software faster, and deliver unrivaled digital experiences.

