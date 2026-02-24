Dynatrace (DT) Price Target Decreased by 13.72% to 51.14

The average one-year price target for Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) has been revised to $51.14 / share. This is a decrease of 13.72% from the prior estimate of $59.27 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $37.37 to a high of $71.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 52.01% from the latest reported closing price of $33.64 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,066 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dynatrace. This is an decrease of 173 owner(s) or 13.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DT is 0.26%, an increase of 8.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.13% to 332,942K shares. The put/call ratio of DT is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pictet Asset Management Holding holds 14,649K shares representing 4.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,572K shares , representing an increase of 14.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DT by 4.97% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 9,766K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,760K shares , representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DT by 10.45% over the last quarter.

Brown Advisory holds 9,649K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,689K shares , representing a decrease of 0.41%.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,624K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,979K shares , representing an increase of 6.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DT by 11.98% over the last quarter.

Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 7,927K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,186K shares , representing a decrease of 3.27%.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.