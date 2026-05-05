Dynatrace (DT) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

Dynatrace (DT) closed the most recent trading day at $38.62, moving +2.69% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.81% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.73%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.03%.

Coming into today, shares of the software intellegence company had gained 3.42% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 17.98%, while the S&P 500 gained 9.47%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Dynatrace in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on May 13, 2026. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.39, indicating a 18.18% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $520.64 million, indicating a 16.95% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.68 per share and a revenue of $2.01 billion, signifying shifts of +20.86% and +18.17%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Dynatrace. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Dynatrace currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Dynatrace has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.24 right now. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 13.66 for its industry.

It's also important to note that DT currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.32. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. Computers - IT Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.09 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, placing it within the top 34% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

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Dynatrace, Inc. (DT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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