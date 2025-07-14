Dynatrace (DT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Dynatrace (DT) closed the most recent trading day at $52.50, moving +2.16% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.14%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.2%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.27%.

The stock of software intellegence company has fallen by 3.09% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.36% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.97%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Dynatrace in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.38, reflecting a 15.15% increase from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $466.07 million, reflecting a 16.75% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.58 per share and revenue of $1.95 billion, which would represent changes of +13.67% and +14.98%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Dynatrace. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. At present, Dynatrace boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Dynatrace is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 32.53. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 19.05.

Also, we should mention that DT has a PEG ratio of 2.58. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As the market closed yesterday, the Computers - IT Services industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.02.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 78, this industry ranks in the top 32% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dynatrace, Inc. (DT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.