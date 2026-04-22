Dynatrace (DT) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

Dynatrace (DT) closed the most recent trading day at $36.14, moving +1.18% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.05%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.69%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.64%.

The software intellegence company's shares have seen a decrease of 2.27% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 12.58% and the S&P 500's gain of 8.59%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Dynatrace in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.38, marking a 15.15% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $520.17 million, up 16.85% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.68 per share and revenue of $2 billion, which would represent changes of +20.86% and +18.02%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Dynatrace. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. At present, Dynatrace boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Dynatrace is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.71. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 13.25.

Also, we should mention that DT has a PEG ratio of 1.32. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Computers - IT Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.16.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 75, this industry ranks in the top 31% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.