Dynatrace (DT) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

Dynatrace (DT) closed the most recent trading day at $52.99, moving +0.78% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.13%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.39%.

Shares of the software intellegence company witnessed a gain of 4.53% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 2.7% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.43%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Dynatrace in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.32, up 3.23% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $404.39 million, indicating a 14.98% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.28 per share and a revenue of $1.63 billion, indicating changes of +6.67% and +13.69%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Dynatrace. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Dynatrace currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Dynatrace is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 41.08. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 28.74, so one might conclude that Dynatrace is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that DT currently has a PEG ratio of 4.28. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Computers - IT Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.77 at yesterday's closing price.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, finds itself in the top 31% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow DT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.