Dynatrace (DT) Helps Partners Drive Cloud Modernization

Dynatrace DT recently launched its Service Endorsement Program, which will give its partners access to new trainings and exams focusing on unified observability and security, AIOps and advanced DevSecOps and CloudOps.



Efficient cloud native technologies and automation of manual processes are among top priorities for major organizations due to widespread resource constraints. The Dynatrace program addresses this issue by equipping partners with requisite knowledge and skills to architect, implement and manage Dynatrace solutions.



Completing the program will validate partner’s service capabilities to help organizations drive digital transformation at scale by promoting complex, cloud-native ecosystems.

Dynatrace Leveraging on Cloud Optimization and Generative AI

To drive the next phase of digital business transformation, organizations are leveraging on emerging technologies like cloud optimization and generative AI. Per a report by Gartner, 75% of organizations will adopt a digital transformation model predicated on cloud as the fundamental underlying platform by 2026.

Dynatrace leverages on sophisticated AI capabilities and multi-cloud ecosystem to deliver real-time improved insights and automation. It enabled delivery of reliable infrastructure, improved application security and successful digital transformation initiatives.



It has also actively collaborated with hyperscalers like Amazon’s AMZN AWS, Microsoft’s MSFT Azure and Alphabet’s GOOGL Google Cloud to create secure enterprise ready offerings that bring the power of AI-powered observability and generative AI to market.



In April 2023, Dynatrace achieved the Amazon Web Services Cloud Operations Competency in the monitoring and observability category. This demonstrates its expertise in helping customers build a strong and scalable foundation for their end-to-end cloud operations.



Microsoft Azure and Dynatrace collaboration provides auto-discovery of Azure hybrid cloud environment with no manual configuration. It provides real-time observability into dynamic environments with continuous support for all Azure Services.



Dynatrace provides automatic full stack monitoring of services running in the Google Cloud. It also provides comprehensive support for a wide range of Google Cloud Services.

Dynatrace’s Bright Prospects

Shares of Dynatrace have increased 28.4% year to date compared with the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s increase of 24.7% in the same time frame.



The recent outperformance reflects increased demand for its unified observability and security platform. Increased cloud optimization by organizations have been a potential tailwind.



This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company expects first-quarter fiscal 2024 revenues between $325 million and $328 million, indicating a 22-23% year-over-year rise.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal first-quarter revenues is pegged at $315.36 million, indicating growth of 17.99% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The consensus mark for earnings has remained unchanged at 22 cents per share in the past 30 days, indicating a year-over-year rise of 22.22%.



