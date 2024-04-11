Dynatrace (DT) Expands Offerings With Google Cloud Integration

Dynatrace DT is expanding its footprint in the unified observability and security landscape through an expanded go-to-market (GTM) partnership with Alphabet’s GOOGL cloud business, Google Cloud.



The partnership aims to empower more customers worldwide to leverage the Dynatrace platform on Alphabet’s Google Cloud for AI-driven analytics and automation in its cloud-native environment to achieve their digital transformation goals.



Through joint sales enablement and marketing initiatives, including customer solution workshops, campaigns and events, the partnership seeks to accelerate the adoption of Dynatrace solutions on Google Cloud.



Building upon DT and Google Cloud’s existing collaboration, customers can now utilize their committed Google Cloud budgets to purchase the Dynatrace platform through Google Cloud Marketplace, simplifying procurement processes and resource optimization.



Moreover, the seamless integration of Dynatrace with various Google Cloud services such as GKE Autopilot, Compute Engine, operations suite and BigQuery offers customers a unified experience for observability and security across their Google Cloud services and applications.

Dynatrace Prospects Rides on Expanding Clientele

Dynatrace’s goal to enhance customer accessibility and streamline integration with Google Cloud’s services is reflected in its latest move.



Dynatrace’s robust network of partners, which includes Amazon’s AMZN cloud arm, Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Lloyds Banking Group LYG, has been a key catalyst.



In the third quarter of fiscal 2024, Dynatrace earned the AWS Security Competency, showcasing its advanced capabilities in proactively addressing vulnerabilities and defending against threats in AWS environments.



In January, Dynatrace collaborated with Lloyds Banking Group to develop Dynatrace Carbon Impact, aiding in measuring and reducing the environmental carbon impact of LYG’s IT ecosystem and aligning with sustainability goals.



An expanding portfolio drives Dynatrace’s prospects. In the third quarter, Dynatrace expanded its AI Observability capabilities to offer comprehensive observability and security for large language models and generative AI applications to manage cost, experience, reliability and security.



Dynatrace also introduced OpenPipeline, providing customers with real-time data visibility and accelerating data stream evaluation by five to ten times faster than legacy technologies.



The acquisition has also played an important role in boosting Dynatrace’s overall performance. In January, DT announced the acquisition of Runecast, enhancing its platform with AI-powered security and compliance solutions for the proactive prevention of cloud misconfigurations and compliance issues.



Dynatrace’s strong portfolio and expanding partner base are expected to drive top-line growth.



For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, revenues are expected to be between $372 million and $377 million, indicating 18-19% growth. Earnings are expected in the range of 26-28 cents per share.

Zacks Investment Research

