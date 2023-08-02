Dynatrace Drops 9% In Spite Of Better Quarterly Results

(RTTNews) - Shares of security platform provider Dynatrace, Inc. (DT) are falling more than 9% Wednesday morning despite reporting improved quarterly results.

Net income for the first quarter increased to $38.19 million or $0.13 per share from $2.11 million or $0.01 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were $79.05 million or $0.27 per share

Revenue for the quarter rose to $332.89 million from $267.27 million last year.

Analysts on average expected the company to report earnings of $0.22 per share on revenue of $326.93 million for the quarter.

DT, currently at $49.98, has traded in the range of $31.54 - $55.87 in the last 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.