Dynatrace Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for DT

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Dynatrace Inc (Symbol: DT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $35.91, changing hands as low as $35.45 per share. Dynatrace Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DT's low point in its 52 week range is $17.10 per share, with $48.85 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $36.30.

