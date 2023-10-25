Dynatrace Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for DT

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Dynatrace Inc (Symbol: DT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $45.84, changing hands as low as $44.56 per share. Dynatrace Inc shares are currently trading off about 5.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DT's low point in its 52 week range is $31.54 per share, with $55.8699 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $44.58.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.