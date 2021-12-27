Dynatrace Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for DT

In trading on Monday, shares of Dynatrace Inc (Symbol: DT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $61.24, changing hands as high as $62.28 per share. Dynatrace Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DT's low point in its 52 week range is $39.12 per share, with $80.1276 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $61.84.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.