Dynatrace Boosts FY26 Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Wednesday, software intelligence provider Dynatrace, Inc. (DT) provided its adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the second quarter and raised its outlook for the full-year 2026.

For the second quarter, the company projects adjusted earnings in the range of $0.40 to $0.41 per share on total revenues between $484 million and $489 million.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $0.40 per share on revenues of $481.44 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $1.58 to $1.61 per share on total revenues between $1.970 billion and $1.985 billion.

Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in a range of $1.56 to $1.59 per share on total revenues between $1.950 billion and $1.965 billion.

The Street is looking for earnings of $1.58 per share on revenues of $1.96 billion for the year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

