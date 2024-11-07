Dynatrace Boosts FY25 Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, software intelligence provider Dynatrace, Inc. (DT) raised its adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2025. It also provided outlook for the third quarter, above estimates.

For the third quarter, the company projects adjusted earnings in the range of $0.32 to $0.33 per share on total revenues between $425 million and $428 million.

On average, 28 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.32 per share on revenues of $416 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2025, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $1.31 to $1.33 per share on total revenues between $1.665 billion and $1.675 billion.

Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in the range of $1.26 to $1.29 per share on total revenues between $1.644 billion and $1.658 billion.

The Street is looking for earnings of $1.28 per share on revenues of $1.66 billion for the year.

