Dynatrace Boosts FY22 Outlook - Quick Facts

RTTNews
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Wednesday, software intelligence provider Dynatrace, Inc. (DT) raised its adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2022 and provided outlook for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022.

For fiscal 2022, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $0.66 to $0.67 per share on total revenues between $922 million and $924 million.

Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in the range of $0.63 to $0.65 per share on total revenues between $913 million and $919 million.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.65 per share on revenues of $917.35 million for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the fourth quarter, the company projects adjusted earnings in the range of $0.15 to $0.16 per share on total revenues between $245 million and $247 million. The Street is looking for earnings of $0.15 per share on revenues of $246.60 million for the quarter.

For the third quarter, the company reported net income of $14.59 million or $0.05 per share, down from $18.42 million or $0.06 per share in the prior-year quarter. Excluding items, adjusted net income were $0.18 per share, compared to $0.19 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Total revenue for the quarter increased to $240.77 million from $182.91 million in the same quarter last year.

The Street was looking for earnings of $0.18 per share on revenues of $234.30 million for the quarter.

