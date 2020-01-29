Dynatrace Boosts FY19 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Wednesday, software intelligence provider Dynatrace, Inc. (DT) raised its adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2019 and provided outlook for the fourth quarter.

For fiscal 2019, the company now expects adjusted earnings to be $0.28 per share on total revenues between $542.2 million and $543.2 million. Previously, the company projected adjusted earnings in the range of $0.23 to $0.24 per share on total revenues between $533 million and $535 million.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.24 per share on revenues of $534.33 million for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the fourth quarter, the company projects adjusted earnings to be $0.08 per share on total revenues between $147.0 million and $148.0 million. The Street is looking for earnings of $0.07 per share on revenues of $144.86 million for the quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.