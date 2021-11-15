Markets
DT

Dynatrace Appoints Rick McConnell To Succeed John Van Siclen As CEO - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Software intelligence company Dynatrace (DT) and its Board of Directors announced Monday that its CEO and Director, John Van Siclen, plans to retire effective December 13, 2021.

Rick McConnell, currently President and GM, Security Technology Group at Akamai Technologies, has been appointed as the Company's new CEO and Director, effective December 13, 2021.

Van Siclen will remain as a consultant to the Company through May 31, 2022 to facilitate the CEO transition.

Van Siclen has led Dynatrace since 2008, from a $5 million start-up to a modern cloud observability leader that is now approaching $1 billion in annual recurring revenue.

Rick has served as President of Akamai for most of his ten years at the company. Rick initially served as President, Products and Development, followed by President and General Manager of the Web Division, a role spanning products as well as global sales.

Prior to Akamai, he was part of the early leadership team that built Cisco's multibillion-dollar Communications and Collaboration business. Rick joined Cisco when the company acquired Latitude Communications, where he was CEO.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DT

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular