Dynatrace Appoints Rick McConnell To Succeed John Van Siclen As CEO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Software intelligence company Dynatrace (DT) and its Board of Directors announced Monday that its CEO and Director, John Van Siclen, plans to retire effective December 13, 2021.

Rick McConnell, currently President and GM, Security Technology Group at Akamai Technologies, has been appointed as the Company's new CEO and Director, effective December 13, 2021.

Van Siclen will remain as a consultant to the Company through May 31, 2022 to facilitate the CEO transition.

Van Siclen has led Dynatrace since 2008, from a $5 million start-up to a modern cloud observability leader that is now approaching $1 billion in annual recurring revenue.

Rick has served as President of Akamai for most of his ten years at the company. Rick initially served as President, Products and Development, followed by President and General Manager of the Web Division, a role spanning products as well as global sales.

Prior to Akamai, he was part of the early leadership team that built Cisco's multibillion-dollar Communications and Collaboration business. Rick joined Cisco when the company acquired Latitude Communications, where he was CEO.

