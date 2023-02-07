Markets
Dynatrace Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of 15 Mln Shares By Selling Stockholders

(RTTNews) - Dynatrace Inc. (DT) announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 15 million shares of common stock by certain selling stockholders of the Software intelligence company.

In addition, such selling stockholders have granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2.25 million shares at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

The offering is expected to close on February 10, 2023.

