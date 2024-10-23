News & Insights

Stocks

Dynasty Fine Wines Appoints New Auditor Deloitte

October 23, 2024 — 07:38 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Dynasty Fine Wines Group Limited (HK:0828) has released an update.

Dynasty Fine Wines Group Limited has announced a change in auditors, appointing Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu to replace PricewaterhouseCoopers, effective October 23, 2024. The decision was made following a review of more competitive proposals by the Audit Committee, aiming for enhanced cost-effectiveness. The transition is expected to proceed smoothly with no impact on the company’s audit for the financial year 2024.

For further insights into HK:0828 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.