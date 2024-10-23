Dynasty Fine Wines Appoints New Auditor Deloitte

Dynasty Fine Wines Group Limited (HK:0828) has released an update.

Dynasty Fine Wines Group Limited has announced a change in auditors, appointing Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu to replace PricewaterhouseCoopers, effective October 23, 2024. The decision was made following a review of more competitive proposals by the Audit Committee, aiming for enhanced cost-effectiveness. The transition is expected to proceed smoothly with no impact on the company’s audit for the financial year 2024.

