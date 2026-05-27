Dynamic Tactical ETF (DYTA) Touches a New 52-Week High

For investors seeking momentum, the SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF DYTA is probably on the radar now. The fund just hit a 52-week high and jumped 16.3% from its 52-week low price of $26.96 per share.

But are there more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and its near-term outlook to get a better sense of where it might head.

DYTA in Focus

This is an actively managed semi-transparent ETF that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. The product charges 132 basis points (bps) in annual fees (See: All Total Portfolio ETFs here).

What Led to the Rise?

DYTA dynamically shifts exposure based on market conditions, and its largest allocations heavily favored the broad market rally. The fund’s sizable allocations to strong-performing ETFs such as Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) and iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) enabled it to benefit from the powerful AI-driven technology rally. This momentum likely helped DYTA climb to a new high recently.

More Gains Ahead?

DYTA may continue its strong performance in the near term, with a positive weighted alpha of 14.79 (as per Barchart.com), which suggests a further rally.



Boost Your Portfolio with Our Top ETF Insights

Zacks' exclusive Fund Newsletter delivers actionable information, top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, straight to your inbox every week.

Don’t miss out on this valuable resource. It’s free!

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.