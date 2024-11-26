News & Insights

Dynamic Metals Issues New Performance Rights

November 26, 2024 — 02:28 am EST

Dynamic Metals Limited (AU:DYM) has released an update.

Dynamic Metals Limited has announced the issuance of new unquoted equity securities, specifically 250,000 Class A and 99,338 Class B performance rights. These securities are part of an employee incentive scheme and will not be quoted on the ASX. This move represents the company’s ongoing efforts to motivate and retain its workforce while aligning their interests with corporate goals.

