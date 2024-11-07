Dynamic Group Holdings Plans Auditor Appointment at AGM

Dynamic Group Holdings Limited (AU:DDB) has released an update.

Dynamic Group Holdings Limited has announced an additional agenda item for their upcoming Annual General Meeting on November 29, 2024. The company plans to appoint BDO Audit Pty Ltd as its new auditor, following a restructuring within BDO WA. Shareholders will vote on this resolution, which, if passed, will confirm BDO Audit as the official auditor from the end of the meeting.

