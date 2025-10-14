Dynamic Advisor Solutions Dumps 26K QQQ Shares Worth $15 Million

Key Points

Sold 26,223 shares of QQQ; estimated trade value of approximately $15.02 million

Post-trade QQQ stake: 71,443 shares, valued at $42.89 million

QQQ represents 1.24% of fund AUM, placing it outside the fund's top five holdings

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reported selling 26,223 shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during Q3 2025, with an estimated transaction value of $15.02 million, per its October 09, 2025, SEC filing.

What happened

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC disclosed in a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated October 09, 2025, that it sold 26,223 shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) in Q3 2025. The estimated value of these trades, based on the average quarterly price, was approximately $15.02 million. The fund’s holding in QQQ now stands at 71,443 shares, valued at $42.89 million.

What else to know

Following this sale, QQQ accounts for 1.24% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s 13F reportable assets

Top holdings after this filing:

NASDAQ:AAPL: $112.54 million (3.3% of AUM)

NASDAQ:MSFT: $78.13 million (2.3% of AUM)

NASDAQ:NVDA: $66.07 million (1.9% of AUM) as of the quarter ended September 30, 2025

NYSEMKT:DFCF: $65.53 million (1.9% of AUM) as of the quarter ended September 30, 2025

NYSEMKT:SPLG: $61.80 million (1.8% of AUM) as of the quarter ended September 30, 2025

As of October 8, 2025, QQQ shares closed at $611.44, up 24.96% over the past year, outperforming the S&P 500 by 8.94 percentage points during the same period

Company overview

Metric Value AUM $385.76 Billion Dividend Yield 0.47% Price (as of market close 10/08/25) $611.44 1-Year Total Return 24.96%

Company snapshot

Seeks to track the performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index®

Portfolio composition mirrors the NASDAQ-100, with periodic rebalancing to maintain alignment with index weights and constituents.

Operates as a passively managed ETF.

Invesco QQQ Trust ranks among the largest ETFs, providing investors with direct access to the performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index®. The fund's strategy focuses on replicating the index's composition.

Foolish take

Dynamic Advisor Solutions, LLC recently sold off over 26,000 shares of Invesco’s popular QQQ Trust ETF, worth approximately $15 million. This took its QQQ holdings from over 96,000 shares to over 71,000. Given that QQQ has gained over 20% year-over-year in value, this move was likely simply to take some earnings and not a reflection on the stock as a whole.

QQQ remains in the company’s top 10 holdings, and is one of many Invesco products that Dynamic Advisor Solutions has under management. QQQ has been a strong performer this year and is a highly liquid asset that is frequently traded, unlike its cousin, QQQM, which is more likely to be a long-term hold.

Dynamic Advisors holds many ETF products, many of which have significantly outperformed the S&P 500 this year, so it stands to reason that some rebalancing is required as a matter of course. The company seems to have its holdings structured such that the many ETFs it holds are there to offset riskier tech stocks, which can sometimes behave unpredictably, even if they’re large caps.

Glossary

ETF (Exchange-Traded Fund): An investment fund traded on stock exchanges, holding assets like stocks or bonds.

NASDAQ-100 Index®: A stock market index of 100 of the largest non-financial companies listed on the NASDAQ exchange.

13F reportable assets: Securities holdings that institutional investment managers must disclose quarterly to the SEC if they exceed $100 million.

AUM (Assets Under Management): The total market value of assets that an investment firm manages on behalf of clients.

Dividend Yield: Annual dividends paid by an investment, expressed as a percentage of its current price.

Passively managed ETF: A fund designed to track an index rather than actively select individual investments.

Rebalancing: Adjusting a portfolio's holdings to maintain desired asset allocation or index alignment.

Top holdings: The largest investments by value within a fund or portfolio.

Total return: The investment's price change plus all dividends and distributions, assuming those payouts are reinvested.

Quarter ended: The last day of a three-month financial reporting period.

Outperforming: Achieving a higher return compared to a benchmark or index over a specific period.



