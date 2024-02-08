Dynamatic Tech to make all Airbus A220 door variants in India, shares hit record high

By Aditi Shah

NEW DELHI, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Indian aviation parts maker Dynamatic Technologies DYNM.NS and Airbus AIR.PA on Thursday inked a deal to make all door variants for its A220 planes in India as the French planemaker looks to boost its sourcing of parts from the country.

The contract awarded to Dynamatic is the biggest one so far by Airbus for doors, Remi Maillard, President of Airbus India, said at a press conference announcing the deal.

The announcement sent Dynamatic's Mumbai-listed shares to a record high of 7,780 rupees.

The first doors would be delivered to Airbus early next year, Dynamatic CEO Udayant Malhoutra said.

Planemakers such as Airbus and Boeing BA.N have focused on upping their sourcing and procurement from India over the last few years, even as the government has for years quietly lobbied for assembling commercial jets in the country.

Maillard reaffirmed Airbus's expectation of doubling the total value of parts it sources from India to $1.5 billion in the coming years, a time when Indian carriers have ordered hundreds of planes from Airbus and its rival Boeing.

Dynamatic already makes escape hatch doors for the A220 and flap track beams, a component connected to the wing, for Airbus' range of A320 single-aisle jets and the twin-aisle A330.

The company, which also has aviation manufacturing facilities in the UK, said it intends to "work with large supplier-partners like Mahindra Aerostructure, Motherson Aerospace, Aequs, Wipro Aerospace and Ferra Aerospace".

Its peers include Tata Advanced Systems, which makes cargo and bulk cargo doors for the A320neo.

The deal marks India, the world's fastest-growing aviation market, "becoming a destination for aerospace manufacturing across the world," Indian civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said at the press conference.

(Reporting by Aditi Shah in New Delhi, Writing by Nandan Mandayam in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips, Mrigank Dhaniwala and Janane Venkatraman)

((Nandan.Mandayam@thomsonreuters.com; Mobile: +91 9591011727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.