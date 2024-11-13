News & Insights

Dynam Japan Holdings Plans Board Meeting for Interim Review

November 13, 2024 — 03:40 am EST

Dynam Japan Holdings Co (HK:6889) has released an update.

Dynam Japan Holdings Co. is set to hold a board meeting on November 25, 2024, to review and approve its unaudited interim results for the first half of the fiscal year. The meeting will also discuss the potential payment of an interim dividend. Investors keen on the company’s financial performance should keep an eye on the outcomes of this meeting.

