Dynam Japan Holdings Announces Interim Dividend

Dynam Japan Holdings Co. has announced an interim dividend of JPY 2.5 per share for the six months ending September 30, 2024. Shareholders can opt to receive the dividend in either Japanese yen or Hong Kong dollars, with a payment date set for January 10, 2025. This announcement provides an opportunity for investors to gain returns, highlighting the company’s ongoing commitment to rewarding its shareholders.

